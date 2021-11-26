Buzz: Prabhas to shift his focus on Project K?

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is juggling between the sets of multiple films. He is done with the shoot of Adipurush and he is focused on Salaar now. Salaar is an action-packed entertainer directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Prabhas signed a big-budget film for Nag Ashwin and the working title is Project K. The movie got its official launch long ago and the regular shoot commences from December 2nd. Some crucial scenes on Prabhas and other actors will be canned in the coming schedule.

Big B Amitabh Bachchan and the leading lady Deepika Padukone will join the sets of Project K at a later date. Prabhas will complete the shoot of Salaar and will focus completely on Project K. Prabhas also allocated bulk dates for the project and a major portion of the film will be shot in special sets that are constructed in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. C Ashwini Dutt is bankrolling this mega-budget project and the film may hit the screens in 2023.