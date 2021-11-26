Mega – Nandamuri Bonding turning Stronger

Mega and Nandamuri families are two big families of Tollywood and the legacy is being continued with the latest generation of actors. The heroes of both the families are rarely spotted together and there have been fan wars between them from the past few decades. Nandamuri Balakrishna surprised everyone after he signed a talk show for Aha which is owned by Allu Aravind and others. The show also reported record viewership for Aha. Now for the pre-release event of Balakrishna’s Akhanda, Allu Arjun turned the special guest.

This also came out to be a huge surprise and the bonding of Mega and Nandamuris is now the talk of the T Town. Allu Arjun shares a great bonding with all the young actors and this is the first time, he is gracing the film event of Nandamuri actor. Boyapati Sreenu is all set to direct Allu Arjun in his next which happens to be one more reason for Allu Arjun gracing the event. Allu Aravind also pushed the release of Varun Tej’s Ghani to make Akhanda comfortable for two weeks. This is a great sign for Telugu cinema.