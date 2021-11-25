Rs 23 cr donation failed to help KCR to win farmers!

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has donated Rs 23 crore on behalf of Telangana state government towards payment of ex-gratia

to over 750-plus farmers across India who lost their lives while fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial farm

laws for the past one year.

Although none of these farmers hail from Telangana, KCR announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to over 750 farmers.

Also none of state governments to which these farmers actually belonged to also did not announce any compensation.

But KCR donated money on his own and attracted the national media attention on Saturday last, when he made this announcement while

addressing the press conference at Telangana Bhavan.

Farmers leader Rakesh Tikait is leading the farmers’ agitation on Delhi borders since December last year against Centre’s farm laws.

Tikait visited Hyderabad on Thursday (today) to participate in dharna to mark the completion of one year of farmers’ agitation on Delhi

borders.

Everyone expected Tikait to heap praises on KCR for giving Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to each farmer.

But shockingly, Tikait lashed out at KCR accusing him of supporting BJP and Modi.

He asked people not to believe KCR’s statements extending support to farmers. Tikait said KCR says something and does something.

He also said TRS is B-team of BJP and asked Telangana voters not to send TRS party to Delhi.