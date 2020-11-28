Exclusive: Varun Tej is very much in F3

The stage for the sequel of F2 titled F3 is set and the film’s director Anil Ravipudi recently announced that the schedule starts in December. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen will reprise their roles in the sequel. From the past couple of days, a gossip portal started spreading the news that Varun Tej is not a part of the project. Telugu360 exclusively learned that Varun Tej is very much a part of the film and the pre-production work is happening as per the plan.

The regular shoot commences on December 14th and Venkatesh will join the sets from December 18th. Varun Tej will join the sets at a later date which was locked and planned. Varun is shooting for his boxing drama and is overlooking the wedding arrangements of his sister Niharika. The schedules of F3 are planned perfectly and the movie is aimed to treat the audience for summer 2021. All the lead actors along with the director will receive hefty paycheques for the movie. Dil Raju is the producer and Devi Sri Prasad is on board to compose the music.