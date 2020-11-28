Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday began his speech in the heart of the Owaisi’s strong bastion by brandishing a sword at the public meeting venue in Shalibanda on Saturday.

Before he began his speech, the local BJP leaders presented Yogi Adityanath with the bronze idol of Lord Rama.

As the UP CM began his speech, the chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Jai Shree Ram and Vande Mataram” reverberated the air. To strike a chord with the Telugu people, Yogi Adityanath began his speech by addressing in Telugu. “Bhagyanagar vaasulaku naa hriduya poorva dhanyavadalu” (I heartily thank the people of Bhagyanagar for such warm welcome).”

Referring to KCR as the last Nizam of Hyderabad, the UP CM said, “The rule of Nizam will end with the beginning of the GHMC results. In the last six years, the TRS government let down the people of Telangana seeped as it was in corruption. The GHMC elections will change this. The downfall of TRS is impending. In the last six months, the entire country was gripped in the fear of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Modi government has initiated several initiatives to mitigate the crisis,” the UP CM said while listing out the programmes and welfare schemes of the Union government.

He remarked that the KCR government has failed to provide relief to the farmers affected by the floods, while the Modi government has successfully rescued the farmers. He questioned as to why the KCR government had failed to implement the PM Awas Yojana. “Why is the government not implemeting PM Awas Yojana in Telangana? During the peak of Coronavirus crisis in the country, the Modi government has transferred more than Rs 36,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of around more than 16 crore beneficiaries. What did the KCR government do? Why did the KCR not transfer money directly into the bank accounts of people affected by the pandemic. The TRS government dragged the lives of people onto roads. This clearly shows that the government is not concerned about the plight of the poor and the plight of the farmers. They are concerned about their own family, the dynsatic rule and of course the AIMIM. Today, KCR’s family has become Telangana. For MIM, there is nothing beyond the Owaisi brothers. The KCR has no time beyond his own family interests and interests of MIM. The TRS has an unholy alliance with a party whose leader feels refused to say he is a Hindustani.”

Launching a broadside against the Owaisi brothers, he said, “You eat in India, you live in India, but sing the paens of Pakistan. Those who live in India should abide by the soveringity and intergrity of the country,” he said.

The UP CM broached the broader national issue of scrapping of Article 370, a move that withdrew the special status given to Jammu & Kashmir. “At one time, there was no permit to enter in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, anyone can buy property in Kashmir as one would in Hyderabad. After Pulwama attack, Modiji said we’ll avenge death of our soldiers and we did it by going inside Pakistan by launching surgical strikes. Modi government has ended the Triple Talaq system,” he remarked.

Further, he assured that the BJP will rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar if it comes to power. “In Telangana, our first aim will be developing the state and second objective will be renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. If Ahmedabad can become Karnavati, if Allahabad can become Prayagraj, Hyderabad can become Bhagyanagar. The city of Faizabad would be renamed to Ayodhya.”

A few days back, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar political row followed after Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s said at a rally that the BJP will conduct a “surgical strike” in the old city part of Hyderabad to chase away Rohingyas and Pakistanis after it wins the post of Mayor in the civic polls

Before Yogi Adityanath’s address to the public, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on December 1, the BJP will show its strength. The saffron party flag will flutter in “every nook and corner of Bhagyanagar” after the GHMC polls. “The TRS government has fulfilled its promises. KCR is known for his glib talk and rhetoric. How many promises did KCR make and how many did he fulfill? If AIMIM wins the GHMC polls, there will be two CMs in the state – one will be KCR and the other will be Owaisi. Don’t make the mistake of voting TRS or AIMIM,” he cautioned.

He tried to drive nationalistic passion by recalling the sacrificies made by the soliders in fighting the terrorists and insurgents in the country. “We should not let this opportunity to waste and pay tribute to the sacrifices of hundreds of soldiers who laid down their lives fighting terrorits and anti-national forces,” he remarked. He said if the people of Telangana want development, they should vote for the BJP.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.