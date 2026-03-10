x
Fact Check: Kamal Haasan’s Fat Remuneration for Kalki Sequel

Published on March 10, 2026 by nymisha

Fact Check: Kamal Haasan’s Fat Remuneration for Kalki Sequel

Padmashri Kamal Haasan who has been struggling with a series of debacles made his comeback with Vikram. Soon, Nag Ashwin finalized him to play the role of the lead antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD. Soon after the shoot commenced, the team decided to make the film in two parts. A major portion of Kamal Haasan’s shoot is linked to the second part and the makers informed the actor. For both the parts, Kamal Haasan quoted Rs 50 crores as remuneration and the makers agreed for the same. This is because of the strong non-theatrical hold of the actor in multiple languages.

Kamal Haasan promised to allocate dates for the sequel when needed and he completed his shoot for the first part in less than ten days. He also took a big advance for Kalki 2898 AD. A Tamil actor recently revealed that Kamal Haasan has charged Rs 150 crores for Kalki 2898 AD and he took Rs 15 crore per day for the film and he shot for ten days. There is no truth in the news. Kamal Haasan recently joined the sets of Kalki 2898 AD sequel and he will take his pending remuneration from the Rs 50 crores after he completes shooting for his part.

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are the lead actors in Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Vyjayanthi Movies are producing this big-budget film

