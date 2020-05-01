Fifth straight day, AP reports double digit rise in corona cases, tally at 1,463

Continuing an upward trend for the fifth straight day, Andhra Pradesh reported 60 new cases of the novel coronavirus (covid-19) in the last 24 hours with the state’s tally rising to 1,463. The state also reported two more deaths, one each in Kurnool and Nellore, taking the death count to 33.

The number of confirmed cases in the state grew at a faster rate than most other states in the last week. Andhra Pradesh has been in the spotlight as it struggles to deal with a wave of infections at a time the country is witnessing a downward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases. Covid-19 numbers show a sharp upward trend with at least 358 new cases reported in the last week. While Telangana showed a steady decline in the number of coronavirus cases in single digits in the last one week, AP’s corona figures seem to be in acceleration phase. The state has been reporting double digit rise in coronavirus infections in the last one week as the state prepares for a gradual easing of its lockdown from next week. Kurnool continues to have highest number of cases at 411, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 306 and 240 cases respectively.

While two new deaths due to Covid-19 were reported, 403 patients were discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state, a government bulletin said. Around 1,027 patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Twenty five fresh cases were registered in Kurnool, 19 cases in Guntur, six each in Kadapa and Anantapur, two each in West Godavari and Vizag. Kurnool reported the maximum number of deaths at 10, followed by Guntur and Krishna registering eight deaths each, four deaths were reported in Anantapur and three in Nellore. Over the weeks, Kurnool turned into an epicentre for the virus. In the district, YSRCP MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar recently admitted that six members of his family members tested positive for Covid-19. He also stated that Corona spread is in fourth phase in Kurnool and it is spreading fast in the district. As the number of corona cases go unabated in Kurnool, the state government sacked municipal commissioner Ravindra Babu and appointed IAS officer D K Balaji in his place. Further, Jagan held a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state and directed the officials to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care in case the disease spreads further.

Health minister Alla Nani and principal secretary (health) Jawahar Reddy attributed the higher number of corona cases to the increased number of testing. “We have stepped up testing. We have also stepped up community surveillance in the corona virus affected clusters and hence more cases are getting detected,” Jawahar Reddy had recently stated.

Meanwhile, the state government announced that there will be considerable lockdown relaxations in many districts in the state from May 3. Experts fear that if the complete lockdown is lifted there could be a second wave of infections in the state. They fear community transmission will take place as people move around and it will be difficult to contain the virus. ICMR and Health Ministry research shows that community transmission has occurred in 36 districts in 15 States. This confirmation must lead to an expansion and change in testing strategy especially in high focus areas for the lockdown to be more meaningful.