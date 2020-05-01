Lockdown and sand crisis destroyed workers’ lives: Naidu May Day caution

The loss of work and livelihoods became a bigger threat in the face of Coronavirus. AP workers suffered the most. While extending May Day greetings, leaders are stressing the need for saving workers. Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has extended his greetings to the workers on the occasion of worldwide May Day celebrations today. He said that human society would see overall development and prosperity only when the toiling masses were safe and secure.

Mr. Naidu expressed concern that the twin effects of sand shortage and Coronavirus lockdowns had destroyed the livelihoods of lakhs of workers in Andhra Pradesh. Over 60 construction workers committed suicides due to slump in construction sector following sand crisis. The YSRCP leaders’ greed was the reason for sand shortage that triggered an unprecedented crisis for construction workers.

Mr. Naidu said in a tweet that the negligence of AP Government had led to stoppage of accident insurance scheme, which would have saved lots of bereaved families. It was a revolution that Rs. 5 lakh accident insurance cover provided hope for over 2 crore workers in the unorganised sector in the previous government. The TDP increased retirement age to 60 years and approved the 11th Pay Revision Commission and 43 per cent fitment.

Stating that the past few months caused deep sorrow in the lives of workers and employees, Mr. Naidu said that the Government should at least leave its adamant attitude and start welfare programmes efficiently for wellbeing of workers. He called upon the workers to remain assured and join the efforts to win the war against Covid epidemic.