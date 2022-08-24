Fill Vacant MEOs, DyDEOs Immediately: Jagan Reddy

M.S. Rao

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed concerned officials to fill all the vacancies of MEOs, Deputy DEOs and other posts immediately, during a review on the maintenance of government schools, midday meals, sampoorna poshana and Nadu-Nedu in the Education Department here on Wednesday and issued some key directives to the officials.

During the review, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to immediately fill the vacant posts of MEO, Deputy DEO to increase the monitoring of schools. He also ordered them to monitor the midday meal programme regularly by creating a proper mechanism and asked them to check the quality of rice before supplying it to schools and Anganwadis. He said that the rice bags should be labeled as midday meal or ICDS rice and quality tests must be done every month.

Further, he said that cooks should be given credit for cooking food deliciously and emphasized on conducting regular training programmes. He said that the quality of peanut chikkis must be monitored regularly and directed authorities to conduct random tests on quality at manufacturing, supply and distribution stages. The officials informed that eggs are being stamped at the time of distribution, as the Chief Minister ordered to take strict action against the agencies upon distribution without stamping.

In regard to the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works in schools, he directed the officials to expedite the works and told them to take appropriate measures like appointing a watchman for safety, as valuable equipment is being installed in schools. Asserting that the maintenance of schools is as important as Nadu-Nedu, he directed the officials to set up a call center on the maintenance of schools for registering complaints and resolving the issues from time to time.

He said that all the works are to be audited four times a year and conduct repair works immediately as all the works come with warranty.

The Chief Minister said that there should be strict supervision of the YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Sampoorna Poshana Plus programme. He ordered to fill the vacant posts of Anganwadi Supervisors, Anganwadi Workers and Helpers.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, KV Usha Sricharan, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Education Department Special CS Budithi Rajasekhar, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary AR Anuradha, Finance Secretary NS Gulzar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Director of Women and Child Welfare Department A Siri, SERP CEO A. MD Imtiaz, MEPMA MD V Vijayalakshmi and other senior officials were present.