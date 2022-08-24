YSRCP showing discrimination towards Kuppam, says Naidu

Former chief minister and TDP president, N Chandrababu Naidu, is of the strong opinion that the YSRCP Government is showing discrination towards Kuppam Assembly segment as he is representing the constituency.

Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday held road shows in various parts of Kuppam. Addressing the gathering at Konganapalli in Shanthipuram mandal of the Assembly segment, Naidu said that the State Government is not taking up an developmental works in the constituency since he is representing from here.

No steps have been taken to complete the works like Handri-Neeva project and the housing units that were taken up during the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu said. “We have spent over Rs 100 cr on the housing project for the poor and onl part of the works have to be completed. The State Government has not initiated any steps to complete the works,” Naidu stated.

Also, the TDP government has allocated Rs 1350 cr to repair the tanks in the entire Kuppam constituency and had released almost half of the amount. “This inefficient Government cancelled the GO allocating Rs 1350 cr and is now claiming that it will release only Rs 65 cr, he pointed out.

The TDP government has launched the drip irrigation system from Kuppam and encouraged the micro-irrigation from here by giving 90 per cent subsidy. “I never ignored Pulivendula constituency just because the electorate there did not vote for the TDP,” Chandrababu Naidu stated.

The State Government is not interested in the welfare of the people but is more enthusiastic in imposing financial burdens on the common man, the TDP national president said. “If anyone consumes 300 units of power, he or she is not eligible for Ammavodi scheme. Even if someone owns a four-wheeler then such persons are exempted from the welfare schemes,” Naidu pointed out.

The former chief minister warned those indulging in rowdism in Kuppam of chasing them out to Pulivendula and promised to extend all welfare schemes to everyone, including those who are exempted now for various reasons.

“I always think that politics is different from welfare and that is the reason as to why I never shown any discrimination towards the voters in Pulivendula though they have defeated the TDP,” Naidu maintained. He said that he wanted to develop Pulivendula on the lines of Kuppam. “But you are making Kuppam like Pulivendula,” he said in a sarcastic way.

Naidu made it clear that he will bury YSRCP in Pulivendula. How the YSRCP can seek votes in the coming elections. “With what face you can go to the people. What did you do to them,” he asked.

Naidu predicted that the YSRCP will lose even in Pulivendula in the coming polls. “Leave alone winning 175 segments. You can not win even the Pulivendula segment,” he felt.

The TDP national president said that the Chief Minister, agan Mohan Reddy, is trying to grab the 8,500 acres allotted to Indu project during the YSR regime. Jagan is ready to transport cash to Pulivendula through trucks to distribute to the voters there since he has tonnes of money.

As a responsible Chief Minister, Jagan should pull up his party MP for his ‘indecent behaviour. But Jagan is only foisting cases against us for questioning such persons,’ he added.

He said that he is still continuing in politics only to bring the State back onto the rails. People should come out of the caste politics and teach a fitting lesson to Jagan, he added.