Finally, Agent coming on OTT

Akhil Akkineni’s last film Agent was the costliest attempt of the actor and it ended up as one of the biggest duds of Telugu cinema. The film released on April 28th this year. There are lot of rumors about the film’s OTT release and it got delayed due to various reasons. The film is finally streaming on Sony LIV from September 29th. Clearing all the rumors, Agent will now be available on Sony LIV.

Akhil played the role of a spy in this stylish action entertainer directed by Surendar Reddy. AK Entertainments are the producers. Akhil is on a break and he will announce his next film in October.