Finally, Sekhar Kammula is done with Love Story

Though the release date of Love Story was announced long ago, the film’s director Sekhar Kammula kept on shooting for the film. He wasn’t impressed with some of the episodes from the movie and he shot them again. A recent schedule was concluded in a village in Nizamabad district. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi participated in the schedule. The entire shoot of the film is now completed. The final touches of post-production are given and the new release date will be announced soon.

The makers are waiting for the ticket prices GO to be revised in Andhra Pradesh along with the 100 percent occupancy rule to be implemented. For now, the makers are considering September 24th to release Love Story. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are the producers and Pawan composed the music. The released singles topped the music charts and kept good expectations on the film. Both Chaitu and Sai Pallavi will be seen as Telangana youngsters and they are trained to speak in Telangana accent.