Finding Arjuna: Venky Explains Aniesh’s Rigorous Preparation

A new star rises with Aniesh, who makes a striking debut in Itlu Arjuna, helmed by first-time director Mahesh Uppala and produced by Venky Kudumula. On the occasion of his birthday, the team released a special poster and a video titled Finding Arjuna Vol 1, giving first glimpse of the actor and his journey.

In the poster, Aniesh exudes charm. His neatly styled hair, trimmed beard, and elusive smile perfectly capture his approachable persona. Dressed in a light grey tee layered with a casual brown shirt, he radiates a mix of modern style and understated confidence.

The video captures Aniesh’s rigorous preparation for his role as Arjun, a mute character whose story is told entirely through expressions and gestures. Viewers witness how he embraced the challenge with devotion, turning every glance, pause, and movement into a powerful emotional statement.

Venky recalls that Aniesh felt like the natural choice for Arjun from the moment he auditioned, and also praised his commitment and focus.

Anaswara Rajan stars opposite Aniesh in the movie slated for summer release.