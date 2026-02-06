Tharun Bhascker’s GPS Title Poster: Fascinating

Tharun Bhascker is gearing up for his next outing, directed by Kasyap Sreenivas. Backed by Saptaswa Media Works, POV Stories, and Zee Studios, and presented by Pavan Sadineni, the film has completed almost all its production work.

Titled Gaayapadda Simham, the film announces itself with a bold, brash, unmistakably American-style title poster. Decked in red-and-white stripes, star emblems, and a flying aircraft, it resembles a retro US postal stamp with a playful twist.

A pointed revolver, a cheeky Donald Trump caricature, and a classic compass box add layers of political humour, mischief, and adventure. The film also carries an intriguing tagline- Don’t Laugh! It’s a Serious Matter!

Featuring Faria Abdullah and Maanasa Choudhary alongside Tharun Bhascker, with Vidya Sagar Chinta and Sweekar Agasthi taking charge of visuals and music, the team is set to unveil the traiser on February 9.