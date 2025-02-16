First GBS death in AP as woman dies in Guntur

First Gullain Barre Syndrome (GBS) death has been recorded in Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), as a 55-year-old woman succumbed to the disease on Sunday. Kamalamma, a native of Alasandapalli village in Prakasam district, breathed her last while undergoing treatment at GGH.

With the death of woman due to GBS, people are worried over the disease and health department officials have stepped up efforts to counter the GBS.

According to the inputs from Guntur GGH, Kamalamma was admitted in GGH four days ago, as she was diagnosed with Gullain Barre Syndrome symptoms. As her condition deteriorated she was put on ventilator. Finally on Sunday she succumbed to GBS.

According to the latest status at Guntur GGH, till now 7 people have been admitted with Gullain Barre Syndrome. While two people got cured and discharged, one woman died. Other four patients are undergoing treatment. Among them, one patient’s condition is said to be critical.

AP Health Ministry is on alert as state is witnessing rising cases of Gullain Barre Syndrome.