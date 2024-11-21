x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
After50 years of age Health Issues
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Five films in Christmas 2024 Race

Published on November 21, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case
image
Ram Pothineni’s #RAPO22 Pooja Ceremony
image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate
image
Vijay Deverakonda confirms dating Rashmika Mandanna?
image
Ram’s Film Launched in a Grand Manner

Five films in Christmas 2024 Race

Christmas is one of the best seasons for films. This year, a bunch of films are hitting the screens. Nithiin’s Robinhood is announced for December 20th release and the makers reconfirmed the same recently. Venky Kudumula is the director and Sree Leela is the leading lady. Allari Naresh’s new attempt Bachchala Malli also joined the race and the makers announced the news recently. Subbu is the director of this rustic action drama which is carrying decent expectations.

Comedian turned actor Priyadarshi will be testing his luck with Sarangapani Jathakam and the teaser will be out today. Mohankrishna Indraganti is the director and the film too is slated for Christmas release. Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj are teaming up for the first time and the film is titled Bhairavam. Vijay Kanakamedala is the director and KK Radha Mohan is the producer. The film too is in the Christmas race and an announcement for the same will be made soon. Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming movie Viduthalai 2 will hit the screens on December 20th and the film will be dubbed into Telugu and will have a simultaneous release along with Tamil. A total number of five films are in the Christmas race for now.

Next ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ Teaser: Interesting blend of fun and suspense Previous Adani Bribery Scandal: U.S. Links Andhra Pradesh Solar Deals, Arrest Warrant Issued
else

TRENDING

image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case
image
Vijay Deverakonda confirms dating Rashmika Mandanna?
image
Ram’s Film Launched in a Grand Manner

Latest

image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case
image
Ram Pothineni’s #RAPO22 Pooja Ceremony
image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate
image
Vijay Deverakonda confirms dating Rashmika Mandanna?
image
Ram’s Film Launched in a Grand Manner

Most Read

image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate
image
Adani Bribery Scandal: U.S. Links Andhra Pradesh Solar Deals, Arrest Warrant Issued
image
Four-Story Building Collapses in Hyderabad

Related Articles

Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky Patra Lekha with designer’s Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event After50 years of age Health Issues