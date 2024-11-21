Five films in Christmas 2024 Race

Christmas is one of the best seasons for films. This year, a bunch of films are hitting the screens. Nithiin’s Robinhood is announced for December 20th release and the makers reconfirmed the same recently. Venky Kudumula is the director and Sree Leela is the leading lady. Allari Naresh’s new attempt Bachchala Malli also joined the race and the makers announced the news recently. Subbu is the director of this rustic action drama which is carrying decent expectations.

Comedian turned actor Priyadarshi will be testing his luck with Sarangapani Jathakam and the teaser will be out today. Mohankrishna Indraganti is the director and the film too is slated for Christmas release. Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj are teaming up for the first time and the film is titled Bhairavam. Vijay Kanakamedala is the director and KK Radha Mohan is the producer. The film too is in the Christmas race and an announcement for the same will be made soon. Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming movie Viduthalai 2 will hit the screens on December 20th and the film will be dubbed into Telugu and will have a simultaneous release along with Tamil. A total number of five films are in the Christmas race for now.