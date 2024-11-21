‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ Teaser: Interesting blend of fun and suspense

Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s third film (the first two being ‘Gentleman’ and ‘Sammohanam’) with producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad of Sridevi Movies has landed its Teaser. Having watched it, actor Vijay Deverakonda said that he opts for self-belief rather than destiny. This brings us to the content in the film.

The Teaser opens to Priyadarshi’s Sarangapani ruminating over what the lines on his palm tell. He is either misled by a quack or ruins himself because of his overthinking. Nightmares of him committing a murder follow. Is he doomed?

Without making it explicit, Indraganti imbibes lessons from the comedies made by Jandhyala and EVV Satyanarayana, two masterful creators who made humour accessible to the masses. The allusions to the male genital and the underwear are clever without bordering on vulgarity.

The entertainer, co-starring Roopa Koduvayur as the heroine, is also supported by a bunch of happening comedians, particularly Vennela Kishore, who has been seen alongside the lead man in a couple of movie posters. VK Naresh, Viva Harsha, Tanikella Bharani and Srinivas Avasarala are part of the cast.

In summation, the Teaser reflects a hilarious blend of intrigue, comedy and message. The horoscope-related elements don’t seem routine. The wholesome family entertainer will hit the marquee on December 20th.