Ram’s Film Launched in a Grand Manner

Energetic Star Ram has delivered some of the best performances in the recent years but all his recent mass outings ended up as flops. He picked up an emotional entertainer and the film will be directed by Mahesh Babu P who recently directed Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The film has been launched in a grand manner today with a pooja ceremony. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Ram is spotted with a clean shaved look for the film. Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady in this untitled film and the shoot commences this month.

Young and talented directors Gopichand Malineni, Hanu Raghavapudi, Shiva Nirvana and Venky Kudumla attended the grand launch as special guests. All these directors are currently working with Mythri Movie Makers. Tamil music composers duo Vivek–Mervin are on board to score the music and background score. More details awaited.