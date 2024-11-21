x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
After50 years of age Health Issues
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram’s Film Launched in a Grand Manner

Published on November 21, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case
image
Ram Pothineni’s #RAPO22 Pooja Ceremony
image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate
image
Vijay Deverakonda confirms dating Rashmika Mandanna?
image
Ram’s Film Launched in a Grand Manner

Ram’s Film Launched in a Grand Manner

Energetic Star Ram has delivered some of the best performances in the recent years but all his recent mass outings ended up as flops. He picked up an emotional entertainer and the film will be directed by Mahesh Babu P who recently directed Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The film has been launched in a grand manner today with a pooja ceremony. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Ram is spotted with a clean shaved look for the film. Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady in this untitled film and the shoot commences this month.

Young and talented directors Gopichand Malineni, Hanu Raghavapudi, Shiva Nirvana and Venky Kudumla attended the grand launch as special guests. All these directors are currently working with Mythri Movie Makers. Tamil music composers duo Vivek–Mervin are on board to score the music and background score. More details awaited.

Next Vijay Deverakonda confirms dating Rashmika Mandanna? Previous ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ Teaser: Interesting blend of fun and suspense
else

TRENDING

image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case
image
Vijay Deverakonda confirms dating Rashmika Mandanna?
image
Ram’s Film Launched in a Grand Manner

Latest

image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case
image
Ram Pothineni’s #RAPO22 Pooja Ceremony
image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate
image
Vijay Deverakonda confirms dating Rashmika Mandanna?
image
Ram’s Film Launched in a Grand Manner

Most Read

image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate
image
Adani Bribery Scandal: U.S. Links Andhra Pradesh Solar Deals, Arrest Warrant Issued
image
Four-Story Building Collapses in Hyderabad

Related Articles

Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky Patra Lekha with designer’s Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event After50 years of age Health Issues