Vijay Deverakonda confirms dating Rashmika Mandanna?

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda is busy with several projects. Speculations keep floating about his relationship and he is linked to several beauties. He shares a great bonding with Rashmika and the duo is always spotted frequently together. Rashmika is even spotted during the family gatherings of Vijay Deverakonda. This added strength to the rumors that Vijay Deverakonda is dating Rashmika Mandanna. During a recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda expressed his views on love, life and career.

“I am 35 years old and do you still think I am single? I am not a dating person. I go out only after knowing about my partner and building a strong friendship. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn’t unconditional. Marriage will not come in career. It is harder for women” told Vijay Deverakonda. The actor has indirectly confirmed that he is in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna and he agreed that he dated his co-star.

Vijay is currently shooting for VD12 directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is expected to hit the screens in summer next year. He will soon commence the shoot of Rahul Sankrityan’s film which is yet to be titled.