Former ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ contestant says Sanchalak’s decision not fair

The recent tasks performed by the ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ housemates triggered negativity from all over. A few contestants raised a question that the ‘Sanchalak’ who is to give a fair decision during the task, was showing favoritism.

Saturday’s episode had Nagarjuna clarify regarding this dispute. Nagarjuna had stated that whatever the Sanchalak decides, would become the final decision and the other housemates could not raise a question regarding that.

Shocked by these statements, one of the former contestants Tanish Alladi had posted that sanchalaks can be wrong sometimes. “How can sanchalak decision be final, when even he is a player? FUNNY! Never ever before in any season of BB sanchalak decision was corrected by BIGG BOSS if Sanchalak does something wrong. Players will know if they played right or wrong only on the weekend when the host puts up the audience’s point of view in front of the players. Not fair”, Tanish’s Instagram story reads.

Jashwanth a.k.a. Jessie, who was the sanchalak for the captaincy task had declared that Manas and Sree Rama Chandra were out of the captaincy task, which was considered an unfair decision by him. Though the rule book had stated specified rules, Jessie failed to implement them, which irked some of the inmates.