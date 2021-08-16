From “Jai Telangana” to “Jai Bhim”, KCR aims at national politics again!

Although the earlier attempts of TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao to enter national politics by forging ‘Federal Front” have failed miserably, it appears that KCR still did not give up on his national political dreams.

If one goes by KCR’s speech at Huzurabad on Monday (today) during Dalit Bandhu scheme launch, one can easily understand how KCR is making another attempt to make his mark in national politics by taking up Dalit issues, Dalit empowerment and Dalit Bandhu scheme at national-level.

In his speech, KCR said that he will invite major Dalit leaders and intellectuals from various states to discuss and prepare a plan of action on how to improve the conditions of Dalits socially and economically.

Moreover, KCR always ends his speech with “Jai Telangana” slogan.

But, this time, he started and ended his speech with “Jai Bhim”, which is a nation-wide Dalit slogan aimed to bring unity among Dalits.

KCR, also raised “Jai Hind” slogan which normally national leaders raise. Though leaders of regional parties and CMs of regional-party ruled States also raise “Jai Hind” slogan while ending their speeches, KCR usually ends his speech only with “Jai Telangana”.

With “Jai Hind” slogan coming from KCR’s mouth, a debate on KCR’s national political dreams has begun yet again.

In his speech, KCR said Dalit Bandhu in Telangana will spread like a movement to other states soon and Dalits in other states also demand their state governments implement Dalit Bandhu like Telangana. He said Dalits in other states will question their state governments why they are not implementing Dalit Bandhu like Telangana.