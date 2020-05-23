From the Past: Stunning Katrina Kaif in Black

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif has a perfect body to flaunt herself on screen. She never hesitates to show off her curves on screen and was spotted in a bikini in several movies. A stunning click of Katrina Kaif from the past in a black skirt is making waves across the social media circles. Katrina Kaif looked smoking hot in the click. Katrina Kaif is currently in home isolation because of the coronavirus lockdown and is eagerly waiting for the release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi which is expected to hit the screens in August or September this year.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.