GA2 Pictures film with Narne Nithin officially launched

NTR’s brother-in-law, Narne Nithin is set to make his Tollywood debut as a hero. He has already finished the film ‘Sree Sree Rajavaru’ and is waiting for its release. Theactor has signed a new deal for another film with prestigious Production house GA 2 Pictures, which has an eye for young talent.

It is excellent opportunity for Narne Nithin to collaborate with such a huge production house on the second film. Nayan Sarika is playing the female lead. Ace Producer Allu Aravind is presenting the film. The film is produced by Bunny Vass and Vidhya Koppineedi. Bunny Vas, who has a knack for choosing blockbuster yet unique scripts, is now bringing this wholesome entertainer.

Today makers launched the film with a formal pooja ceremony. Producers Allu Aravind and Dil Raju and directors Chandoo Mondeti, Rahul Sankrityan and the whole team attended the event. The film will be directed by debutant Anji Babu Kanchipalli and SKN is co-producing the film.

Top class technicians will be working for the film. Kodati Pavan Kalyan will be handing the editing. Art direction is handled by Kiran Kumar Manne while cinematography is by Sameer Kalyani. Music will be scored by Ram Miryala. More details about this exciting project are awaited.