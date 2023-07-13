Nani30 titled Hi Nanna

Advertisement

Natural Star Nani is currently shooting for an emotional entertainer and it is his 30th film. The makers released the title poster along with the first glimpse of the film. The movie is titled Hi Nanna and the first glimpse hints that the film is a classy emotional drama that revolves around a father and his daughter. Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady in Hi Nanna.

Mrunal calling Nani ‘Hi Nanna’ is the surprise of the glimpse. Vyra Entertainments are the producers of Hi Nanna. Shouryuv is making his directorial debut with Hi Nanna and Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director. Hi Nanna is slated for December 21st release across the globe. The shoot of the film is currently happening in Hyderabad and the next schedule starts in Coonoor soon.