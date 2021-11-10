Gambling Case: Naga Shaurya’s Father Arrested

Ten days ago, a news broke out about a bunch of gamblers taken into custody from the farmhouse of Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya from Manchirevula near Hyderabad. More than 20 people are arrested in relation with the case and after the primary investigation, Naga Shaurya’s father Siva Linga Prasad is arrested. He was presented in Upparappali Court. The primary investigation revealed a relation between Siva Linga Prasad and the prime accused Gutta Suman. Naga Shaurya’s lawyer approached for bail and the hearing will take place soon. Naga Shaurya’s father leased out the farmhouse for 5 years and cash worth lakhs and play cards, poker coins were seized during the recent raids.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.