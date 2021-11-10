See how KCR is helping Bandi Sanjay a top leader in Telangana!!!

How to decimate a political rival? Never ever talk about him. The moment one takes the name of his rival, his value grows by leaps and bounds. Everyone attacked Modi and he became larger than life size. But Modi knows this formula better. Hence, he never takes the name of his rival. But, Telangana CM KCR perhaps has forgotten this time-tested formula.. Otherwise why would he take the name of Bandi Sanjay?

KCR has never taken the name of any of his rivals so far. He did not mention Revanth Reddy or even that of Eatala Rajender so far. He has never mentioned the name of Uttam Kumar Reddy or Kishan Reddy. But, why is he talking about Bandi Sanjay. He is not only personally attacking him, he is even challenging him. This is quite unusual

KCR himself admitted that Bandi Sanjay is too small a rival for him. If that is the case, why is he mentioning Bandi Sanjay so often? Because of him, the stature and importance of Bandi Sanjay is growing. Bandi Sanjay is yet to get complete acceptance within his party. Bandi Sanjay has never held a big post. He could never become an MLA despite trying thrice . Neither Kishan Reddy nor Eatala consider him their equal.. But, by openly attacking him, KCR has raised his stature and importance in no time .

His last two press meetings have only helped raise Bandi Sanjay’s graph. These press conferences gave Bandi a great opportunity to project himself and directly attack KCR. He not only got an opportunity to reply to KCR. In fact, his rebuttls have again helped him in raising his own stature. Has KCR realised this? But the problem now is, if he backs off, it will be seen as a loss of face for him. KCR, clearly, is riding tiger, he can neither continue nor get down from tiger’s back.