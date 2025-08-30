x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ghaati Censor: Anushka In Never-before Avatar

Published on August 30, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ghaati Censor: Anushka In Never-before Avatar
image
Cabinet sub committee formed on Rushikonda Palace
image
Allu Aravind’s Mother is No More
image
Trending News Today
image
Nagarjuna Disappoints Akkineni Fans

Ghaati Censor: Anushka In Never-before Avatar

Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati is done with all the formalities and the movie is granted a U/A certificate. After the censor screening, the officials are said to have walked out impressed with both the scale and the performances. The film’s length is locked for 2 hr 37 minutes.

The first half is said to hook viewers with a spectacular railway station sequence, and a couple of other fight sequences. The second half, however, is where the film is expected to leave a lasting mark. Here, audiences will see Anushka Shetty in a never-before avatar. Her role as Sheelavathi travels from victim to criminal to legend, an arc that sources describe as goosebump-worthy.

Vikram Prabhu brings quiet intensity to the role, and his decision to dub in his own voice has added weight to his performance.

Action master Ram Krishnan has staged fights in real Odisha locations, and cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani has turned them into striking visuals. From the cave fight to the bus fight and the emotional winch house sequence, the action is already being spoken of as a major highlight.

The dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra are also drawing praise for their poetry and punch, giving the film both grit and gravity. And with Sagar Nagavelli’s songs like Sylore and Dassora already topping charts, the music has become another talking point.

Seemingly, Anushka and Krish combo is set to deliver another blockbuster.

Previous Cabinet sub committee formed on Rushikonda Palace
else

TRENDING

image
Ghaati Censor: Anushka In Never-before Avatar
image
Allu Aravind’s Mother is No More
image
Nagarjuna Disappoints Akkineni Fans

Latest

image
Ghaati Censor: Anushka In Never-before Avatar
image
Cabinet sub committee formed on Rushikonda Palace
image
Allu Aravind’s Mother is No More
image
Trending News Today
image
Nagarjuna Disappoints Akkineni Fans

Most Read

image
Cabinet sub committee formed on Rushikonda Palace
image
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund
image
Murder Plot Against MLA Sridhar Reddy Surfaces in Viral Video – Was Aruna the Key Link?

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025