Ghaati Censor: Anushka In Never-before Avatar

Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati is done with all the formalities and the movie is granted a U/A certificate. After the censor screening, the officials are said to have walked out impressed with both the scale and the performances. The film’s length is locked for 2 hr 37 minutes.

The first half is said to hook viewers with a spectacular railway station sequence, and a couple of other fight sequences. The second half, however, is where the film is expected to leave a lasting mark. Here, audiences will see Anushka Shetty in a never-before avatar. Her role as Sheelavathi travels from victim to criminal to legend, an arc that sources describe as goosebump-worthy.

Vikram Prabhu brings quiet intensity to the role, and his decision to dub in his own voice has added weight to his performance.

Action master Ram Krishnan has staged fights in real Odisha locations, and cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani has turned them into striking visuals. From the cave fight to the bus fight and the emotional winch house sequence, the action is already being spoken of as a major highlight.

The dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra are also drawing praise for their poetry and punch, giving the film both grit and gravity. And with Sagar Nagavelli’s songs like Sylore and Dassora already topping charts, the music has become another talking point.

Seemingly, Anushka and Krish combo is set to deliver another blockbuster.