Cabinet sub committee formed on Rushikonda Palace

The NDA government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu seems to be unable to make heads or tails of the controversial Rushikonda Palace constructed in Vizag at the behest of the erstwhile regime under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Even after a year since it became public after being in incognito for several months when YSR Congress party was in power, the present dispensation couldn’t decide on how to recoup the immoderate expenditure incurred from government coffers for splurging on the amenities and other facilities in the palace which was supposedly built to house Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal residence if he retains power for the second term.

In the backdrop of Janasena chief and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s visit to the palace during his party conclave in Vizag, the government has formed a Cabinet sub committee to explore the feasibility to utilise the sprawling building for an efficient and effective purpose. A three member committee comprising Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Finance Minister Payyavuka Keshav and Minister for Social Welfare Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy. The government has passed necessary orders for this effect on Friday.

The sub committee is likely to meet in the next few weeks and submit a detailed report to the AP cabinet about the future of this palace. The government has permitted the sub committee to make use of the services of Tourism Development MD and Special Secretary of Tourism and Cultural affairs to search for possibilities in order to repurpose the buildings and generate revenue.

As already 15 months elapsed and the maintanence of the building turning out to be a big burden for the present government, the latest development seems to be a step in the direction to come to a conclusion on how to transform the building and make it purposeful for creation of income out of it. While Pawan Kalyan suggested that he would recommend the Chief Minister to turn the palace into MICE( Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) destination or other recreational activities like marriages or events, there are other proposals as well.

Close sources to the government revealed that a cabinet decision will be taken during the winter session after examining the suggestions of the sub committee.