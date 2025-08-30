x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

Cabinet sub committee formed on Rushikonda Palace

Published on August 30, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Ghaati Censor: Anushka In Never-before Avatar
image
Cabinet sub committee formed on Rushikonda Palace
image
Allu Aravind’s Mother is No More
image
Trending News Today
image
Nagarjuna Disappoints Akkineni Fans

Cabinet sub committee formed on Rushikonda Palace

The NDA government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu seems to be unable to make heads or tails of the controversial Rushikonda Palace constructed in Vizag at the behest of the erstwhile regime under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Even after a year since it became public after being in incognito for several months when YSR Congress party was in power, the present dispensation couldn’t decide on how to recoup the immoderate expenditure incurred from government coffers for splurging on the amenities and other facilities in the palace which was supposedly built to house Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal residence if he retains power for the second term.

In the backdrop of Janasena chief and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s visit to the palace during his party conclave in Vizag, the government has formed a Cabinet sub committee to explore the feasibility to utilise the sprawling building for an efficient and effective purpose. A three member committee comprising Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Finance Minister Payyavuka Keshav and Minister for Social Welfare Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy. The government has passed necessary orders for this effect on Friday.

The sub committee is likely to meet in the next few weeks and submit a detailed report to the AP cabinet about the future of this palace. The government has permitted the sub committee to make use of the services of Tourism Development MD and Special Secretary of Tourism and Cultural affairs to search for possibilities in order to repurpose the buildings and generate revenue.

As already 15 months elapsed and the maintanence of the building turning out to be a big burden for the present government, the latest development seems to be a step in the direction to come to a conclusion on how to transform the building and make it purposeful for creation of income out of it. While Pawan Kalyan suggested that he would recommend the Chief Minister to turn the palace into MICE( Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) destination or other recreational activities like marriages or events, there are other proposals as well.

Close sources to the government revealed that a cabinet decision will be taken during the winter session after examining the suggestions of the sub committee.

Next Ghaati Censor: Anushka In Never-before Avatar Previous Allu Aravind’s Mother is No More
else

TRENDING

image
Ghaati Censor: Anushka In Never-before Avatar
image
Allu Aravind’s Mother is No More
image
Nagarjuna Disappoints Akkineni Fans

Latest

image
Ghaati Censor: Anushka In Never-before Avatar
image
Cabinet sub committee formed on Rushikonda Palace
image
Allu Aravind’s Mother is No More
image
Trending News Today
image
Nagarjuna Disappoints Akkineni Fans

Most Read

image
Cabinet sub committee formed on Rushikonda Palace
image
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund
image
Murder Plot Against MLA Sridhar Reddy Surfaces in Viral Video – Was Aruna the Key Link?

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025