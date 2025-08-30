No Clear Release dates for Crazy Projects

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Icon Star Allu Arjun are busy with their upcoming movies directed by SS Rajamouli and Atlee respectively. Both these films are mounted on a massive scale and are made on big-budgets. What’s common in both these films is that these projects are made with international collaborations and will have a simultaneous release in English. They are beyond the pan-Indian scale and will be in making for two years. From the past few days, there are speculations that both these films will head for a clash and will release in summer 2027.

Rajamouli is one director who will finalize the release date only after he completes the shoot. He is not aware about when the shoot completes as he is a director with clarity and he never compromises on the output. SSMB29 releasing in summer 2027 is just a rumour. There are lot of other factors involved as the film will be shot in multiple countries. Rajamouli is also in plans to collaborate with several Hollywood studios to ensure a grand release for the film. All these takes years and the release date cannot be estimated now.

Same is the case with Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film. The shoot of the film concludes in October next year as per the schedule. If the shoot is delayed, the release of the film will also be pushed. Several Hollywood VFX Studios are working on this film and there may be delay in the post-production work. Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film release date too cannot be finalized now. The team will announce the release date next year. The film may release in 2027 but Rajamouli’s film may or may not release in 2027. All the ongoing rumors are just speculations and there is no truth in the clash.