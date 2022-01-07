GHMC officials demolish BJP MP’s encroached walls

The GHMC officials on Friday demolished a part of the encroached construction belonging to Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader CM Ramesh in Hyderabad. Ramesh, who lives on Road No 66 in Jubilee Hills, reportedly encroached upon the footpath and constructed a wall. However, reacting to a complaint, the GHMC officials came to the spot to demolish the walls.

Staff members at CM Ramesh’ residence protested and stopped them. The police showed the rule book and explained which are the parts that encroached into public lands. Later, the staff told the GHMC officials that they themselves would demolish the wall.This led to a war of words and the GHMC officials told the staff to remove the encroachment immediately .

Sources say that the MP knew he was encroaching upon the footpath. Yet, he had gone ahead and constructed the wall. That being the case, how did the officials believe in the words of the MP’s staff members? The sources said that the officials were indirectly helping the MP by allowing his own staff to remove it. When and whether the wall will be removed is anybody’s guess, they said.