Thaman tested positive for Coronavirus

Top music director Thaman has been in sensational form and is working without breaks. He is working for some of the top South Indian projects and he is currently focused on Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. The top composer is tested positive for coronavirus and he is in isolation. Ever since the pandemic started, Thaman was extra cautious and he was spotted with a mask in public events and functions. Recently Mahesh Babu got tested positive for coronavirus and he is recovering. Manchu Lakshmi is tested positive for Covid-19 and the spread is huge all over. Wishing Thaman a speedy recovery.

