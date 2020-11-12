GHMC polls on December 4?

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections (GHMC) polls are likely to be held on December 4. A notification to this effect could be expected after Diwali.

The ruling TRS is keen on holding the elections in the first week of December. IT and MAUD minister K T Rama Rao held a meeting with ministers on the election strategy, coming as it does after the TRS drugging at the Dubbaka hustings.

The Election Commission held a meeting with more than 11 political parties in the fray for the upcoming GHMC polls. The representatives of the political parties presented their suggestions before the election commission.

The BJP said the SEC should ensure free and fair poll in providing the confidence to the citizens to exercise their franchise freely rather than succumb to the ruling party’s pressure”. The representative of BJP appealed to the election commission to ensure there is no voters’ list “manipulation” especially in areas where the BJP is seen to be having strong support base. Further, steps should be taken to ensure that a maximum of 1,000 voters are listed under one polling station and each such polling station should have a presiding officer assisted by three polling personnel. The BJP also wanted the deployment of central forces for free and fair polls.

Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy asked the State Election Commission to complete the preparation of draft electors’ lists for the elections 15 days before the notification for the polls.

