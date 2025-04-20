Good news for job aspirants: TGSRTC to fill up 3,038 vacancies

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has decided to fill up 3,038 vacancies soon. Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar in a statement issued on Sunday, made this important announcement, bringing cheers to unemployed youth and job aspirants in Telangana.

According to the information from Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Chief Minister has already given nod to go ahead with the recruitment process and the notification will be released very soon. The job roles to be filled up include drivers, conductors, depot managers, mechanical engineers and others. Total 2000 driver and 743 Conductor posts will be filled up through the upcoming recruitment drive.

“Telangana is witnessing a transformative change under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Praja Palana. While past BRS Govt has completely neglected job notifications, Congress Government is taking up government job recruitments on a high priority basis. Already 60,000 vacancies have been filled up in Telangana through various notifications. Continuing that tradition further, now TGSRTC has decided to fill up 3,038 vacancies,” explained Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Telangana Transport Minister on the occasion highlighted how Mahalakshmi scheme, offering free bus travel to women, has become a huge success, helping crores of women.

According to TGSRTC officials, about 1.65 Cr women have utilized Mahalakshmi free bus scheme till now, since it’s launch in December, 2023. The scheme cost a whopping Rs 5,500 Cr for Revanth Sarkar exchequer but led to increase of demand to RTC bus services in the state.

To cater to the increased passengers and demand for bus services, TGSRTC has pushed into service new buses. Now, it is taking up recruitment drive to fill up existing and newly created vacancies.