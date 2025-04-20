Unimaginable budget for epic Vishwambhara VFX

Megastar Chiranjeevi has promised his audiences that Vishwambhara will be world-class and it will be pride of Telugu Cinema. Now, the producers of this epic visual fantasy drama, UV Creations, have allotted an unimaginable budget to make the dream come true.

In a day and age, when Telugu Cinema is looking to explore global markets, we cannot compromise on the quality of visuals. This is the motto of UV Creations and they have set aside a budget of Rs.75 crores for just VFX of this Magnum Opus.

Vassishtha Mallidi, the director of the film is working with top Hollywood VFX studios that worked for many memorable blockbusters in recent times on working on this film. It is said that the producers have no fear about budget recovery and they have not set any time constraints to the VFX artists.

They have given them all the resources to achieve the incredible vision of Vishwambhara, it seems. As per the reports, this budget is being distributed to different studios and the work is nearing completion. Once they are satisfied with the quality, then they will announce the release date.

It is hard to find such passionate producers in a day and time when the film business is going through a slump. Their belief in content and the penchant to provide a massive extravaganza on screen is driving them forward. Surely, they will deliver big time with Vishwambhara on global scale, say the sources close to them.