x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Unimaginable budget for epic Vishwambhara VFX

Published on April 20, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Poyiraa Mama From Kuberaa: Fast, Fun & Massy
image
Unimaginable budget for epic Vishwambhara VFX
image
Good news for job aspirants: TGSRTC to fill up 3,038 vacancies
image
Viral Now: Raj Tarun and Lavanya’s Video
image
NTR gearing up to join NTRNeel shoot from April 22

Unimaginable budget for epic Vishwambhara VFX

Megastar Chiranjeevi has promised his audiences that Vishwambhara will be world-class and it will be pride of Telugu Cinema. Now, the producers of this epic visual fantasy drama, UV Creations, have allotted an unimaginable budget to make the dream come true.

In a day and age, when Telugu Cinema is looking to explore global markets, we cannot compromise on the quality of visuals. This is the motto of UV Creations and they have set aside a budget of Rs.75 crores for just VFX of this Magnum Opus.

Vassishtha Mallidi, the director of the film is working with top Hollywood VFX studios that worked for many memorable blockbusters in recent times on working on this film. It is said that the producers have no fear about budget recovery and they have not set any time constraints to the VFX artists.

They have given them all the resources to achieve the incredible vision of Vishwambhara, it seems. As per the reports, this budget is being distributed to different studios and the work is nearing completion. Once they are satisfied with the quality, then they will announce the release date.

It is hard to find such passionate producers in a day and time when the film business is going through a slump. Their belief in content and the penchant to provide a massive extravaganza on screen is driving them forward. Surely, they will deliver big time with Vishwambhara on global scale, say the sources close to them.

Next Poyiraa Mama From Kuberaa: Fast, Fun & Massy Previous Good news for job aspirants: TGSRTC to fill up 3,038 vacancies
else

TRENDING

image
Poyiraa Mama From Kuberaa: Fast, Fun & Massy
image
Unimaginable budget for epic Vishwambhara VFX
image
Viral Now: Raj Tarun and Lavanya’s Video

Latest

image
Poyiraa Mama From Kuberaa: Fast, Fun & Massy
image
Unimaginable budget for epic Vishwambhara VFX
image
Good news for job aspirants: TGSRTC to fill up 3,038 vacancies
image
Viral Now: Raj Tarun and Lavanya’s Video
image
NTR gearing up to join NTRNeel shoot from April 22

Most Read

image
Good news for job aspirants: TGSRTC to fill up 3,038 vacancies
image
Education Minister Nara Lokesh Announces Mega DSC for 16,347 Teaching Posts
image
High Court Refuses to Interfere in 108, 104 Medical Services Tender Process

Related Articles

Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test