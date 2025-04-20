Viral Now: Raj Tarun and Lavanya’s Video

The entire Telugu states is aware about the issue of Tollywood actor Raj Tarun and his ex-wife Lavanya. Though Lavanya admitted that they got married in 2014, not a single picture or video came out. Raj Tarun has been staying extremely calm after the controversy saw light. Recently, Raj Tarun’s parents wanted to enter into the villa owned by Raj Tarun but Lavanya is residing in the property. The issue became a sensation and Lavanya approached the cops twice in the past two days.

Today, Lavanya released a video in which Raj Tarun and Lavanya are seeking the blessing of Raj Tarun’s parents. When the issue is all about the lavish villa now, Lavanya’s video is going viral. Raj Tarun has been away and is not in a mood to face Lavanya. Raj Tarun’s parents argue that the villa is owned by Raj Tarun while Lavanya says that she has funded for the villa and she has all the documents as proofs.