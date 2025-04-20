NTR gearing up to join NTRNeel shoot from April 22

Man of Masses NTR and Maverick director Prashanth Neel are set to create a sensation with the upcoming film “NTRNeel.” Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the NTR’s entry into the sets of this ambitious and epic film.

NTR is heading out for the shoot. He will join the set on April 22nd in Karnataka. Prashanth Neel is all set to present NTR in a never-before-seen avatar. The scale of the film will be epic and will leave everyone awestruck.

The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and other languages. Bhuvan Gowda will handle the cinematography, while the sensational Ravi Basrur will score the music.

Prashanth Neel, known for his blockbuster hits like KGF Series and Salaar is expected to bring his unique mass vision to this project. The film is bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR banner.