Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Shashtipurthi Teaser: Ilaiyaraaja’s magic

Published on April 20, 2025 by nymisha

There is no debating the fact that Ilaiyaraaja is one of the greatest ever musicians in the history of Indian cinema, and it is lucky that we are getting to witness his magic time and again even to this day. He is coming up with another Telugu film now and it is titled Shashtipurthi.

The teaser of the film was released by another than Ilaiyaraaja himself yesterday in Hyderabad, and this is a rare occasion as the musical Maestro does not usually step out for film promotions.

Shashtipurthi teaser has a strong dose of emotions and social commentary as we see youngsters like Rupeysh, Akanksha Singh and veterans Rajendra Prasad and Archana in important roles.

The first and foremost thing that grabs the attention right away about this teaser is the obvious magical background score that was scored by none other than Ilaiyaraaja himself. He has outdone himself with this soulful background score.

The musical Maestro appears to be in full flow, and the same was exhibited at the teaser launch event in Hyderabad last night. Ilaiyaraaja stated that he still hasn’t cracked how music is flowing out of him and said he would stop composing when he identifies the real reason behind the same.

Rajendra Prasad said he feels blessed to be working with Ilaiyaraaja event to this day. He spoke highly of the film as he congratulated the young team for their brave and extraordinary efforts.

This film is directed by Pavan Prabha and produced by Rupesh Kumar Chowdary under MAA AAI productions. The makers will be communicating the release date very soon.

