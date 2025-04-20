Shashtipurthi Teaser: Ilaiyaraaja’s magic

There is no debating the fact that Ilaiyaraaja is one of the greatest ever musicians in the history of Indian cinema, and it is lucky that we are getting to witness his magic time and again even to this day. He is coming up with another Telugu film now and it is titled Shashtipurthi.

The teaser of the film was released by another than Ilaiyaraaja himself yesterday in Hyderabad, and this is a rare occasion as the musical Maestro does not usually step out for film promotions.

Shashtipurthi teaser has a strong dose of emotions and social commentary as we see youngsters like Rupeysh, Akanksha Singh and veterans Rajendra Prasad and Archana in important roles.

The first and foremost thing that grabs the attention right away about this teaser is the obvious magical background score that was scored by none other than Ilaiyaraaja himself. He has outdone himself with this soulful background score.

The musical Maestro appears to be in full flow, and the same was exhibited at the teaser launch event in Hyderabad last night. Ilaiyaraaja stated that he still hasn’t cracked how music is flowing out of him and said he would stop composing when he identifies the real reason behind the same.

Rajendra Prasad said he feels blessed to be working with Ilaiyaraaja event to this day. He spoke highly of the film as he congratulated the young team for their brave and extraordinary efforts.

This film is directed by Pavan Prabha and produced by Rupesh Kumar Chowdary under MAA AAI productions. The makers will be communicating the release date very soon.