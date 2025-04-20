Education Minister Nara Lokesh Announces Mega DSC for 16,347 Teaching Posts

The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has made another key announcement fulfilling an election promise. Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the DSC (District Selection Committee) schedule on X (formerly Twitter) to mark Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s 75th birthday.

The mega DSC notification for 16,347 teaching posts will be officially released today at 10 AM. Lokesh stated that this recruitment marks “a historic step forward in empowering schools and communities through the appointment of qualified teachers.”

Candidates can apply online from April 20 to May 15. Computer-based examinations will be conducted from June 6 to July 6. Complete information regarding the mega DSC, including relevant GOs, post details, exam schedule, syllabus, and helpdesk information, will be available on the School Education Department website from 10 AM today.

Following the completion of all examinations, preliminary answer keys will be released on the second day. Candidates will have seven days to raise objections. The final answer keys will be published seven days after the objection period ends, with merit lists announced a week later.

Of the 16,347 teaching positions, 14,088 are at the district level and 2,259 at the state zonal level. District-level appointments will fill vacancies in government, district, mandal parishad, municipal, tribal ashram, and juvenile welfare schools. State-zonal level recruitments will cover posts in schools for the deaf and blind, AP residential schools, AP model schools, and social, BC, and tribal welfare schools.

Government, district, mandal parishad, and municipal schools have 13,192 vacancies, while tribal ashram schools have 881 and juvenile schools have 15 posts. At the state level, schools for the deaf and blind have 31 positions.

For Principal and PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) posts, Paper 1 will be an English language proficiency test where OC, BC, and EWS candidates must score 60 marks, while SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates need 50 marks to qualify. Only those who qualify in Paper 1 will have their Paper 2 marks considered.

Principal and PGT exams will be for 100 marks. For TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), School Assistant, and SGT (Secondary Grade Teacher) posts, the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) weightage will be 20%.

Of the 13,192 vacancies in government, district, mandal parishad, and municipal schools, SGT positions number 5,985. Kurnool district has the highest number of SGT posts at 1,817, while Prakasam district has the lowest at 106. Among subject teacher posts, Social Studies has 1,329 vacancies and English has 1,032. The government will also fill 1,664 School Assistant Physical Education Teacher posts.