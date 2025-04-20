High Court Refuses to Interfere in 108, 104 Medical Services Tender Process

The High Court has declined to intervene in the tender regulations related to 108 and 104 emergency medical services in the state. The court suggested that someone might have influenced the filing of this petition.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dheer Singh Thakur and Justice Chimalapati Ravi recently issued orders dismissing the petition. The case concerned tender regulations issued on January 31 this year for the allocation of 108 and 104 medical services.

A student named Y. Raviteja from Vijayawada had filed the petition challenging the tender regulations. Senior advocate Ganta Ramarao, arguing for the petitioner, claimed that the tender conditions were designed to suit certain bidders, preventing many others from participating. He argued that allowing more competition would have enabled the government to secure these medical services at lower costs.

The government’s special counsel, S. Pranati, countered that three bidders had already participated in the process, and the tender allocation procedure had been completed for one of them.

The bench reminded that the Supreme Court had previously advised against interference in tender regulations. When questioned about the petitioner’s interest in the matter, the court noted that typically only those disqualified from bidding would approach the court with objections to tender regulations. The court firmly stated it could not intervene in this matter and dismissed the petition.