Govt staff salary cut may face legal issues

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced steep cut in salaries for government staff at all levels right from CM-level to attender-level ranging from 75% to 10% for various categories citing financial crisis on account of corona lockdown situation.

However, KCR’s decision to expected to land him in legal trouble.

Because Telangana employees and pensioners are planning to file cases against KCR in the Supreme Court and in the High Court against the move.

They are also planning to lodge a complaint with the Centre against KCR.

Employees and pensioners are accusing KCR of violating the Centre’s directives on lockdown and violating the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Centre issued advisories through home ministry and labour ministry to all the state government not to deduct salaries citing lockdown.

They were directed to pay full salaries in time.

Moreover, the NDMA Act also bars states from deducting salaries during crisis situations like these.

If Centre and courts take KCR’s salary cut orders seriously, he may land in trouble.