Telangana records 15 new corona positive cases today!

Contrary to the claims of the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that coronavirus situation is under control in the state and that Telangana will become a ‘corona-free state’ by April 7, Telangana state continues to witness higher cases and deaths on account of corona.

Telangana has recorded 15 new positive cases on Tuesday, the highest in a single day so far, according to an official release issued by Telangana health minister Etela Rajender.

With this, the number of positive cases in Telangana remain at 77.

Yesterday, 13 corona positive patients were discharged after their tests tested negative after undergoing treatment at government hospitals.

When government was happy at the number of cases reducing due to discharge of 13 patients, the adding of new 15 positive cases on Tuesday brought the situation back to square one.

The Telangana government on Monday confirmed six corona deaths.