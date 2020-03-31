AP CM must no longer neglect COVID-19 threat: CPI

In view of lack of effective testing, it’s not clear the extent of harm that Coronavirus has caused in AP. CPI State Secretary Ramakrishna says that the virus infection is spreading very fast and very silently in the state. The government has not taken required preventive measures in the beginning of the contagion. Ramakrishna appealed to the AP CM to give a humanistic response at least now. The people are in the face of a grave danger in view of the raging epidemic.

The CPI leader asked CM Jagan to talk immediately to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to help rescue the Andhra migrant workers who are stuck in the lockdown restrictions in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. The problems of migrant labourers are multiplying because of the government’s indifference. The CPI had expressed concern over the lack of adequate facilities being made for the homeless workers. They have lost work and are on the roadsides unable to find help.