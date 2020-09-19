Help Jayakrishna Tottempudi for rehabilitation therapy

Hello Friends,

Our friend, Jayakrishna Tottempudi, is a kind, helpful, and energetic person. He is only 35 years old. At this young age, he had a brain stroke on March 3rd, 2020.

He was hospitalized at Advent Health Hospital in Tampa, Florida on March 3rd, 2020. Doctors immediately performed brain surgery, but he is still suffering from significant health issues like paralysis of the left hand, paralysis of the left leg, slow speech, and memory loss.

He currently needs rehabilitation for his Physical, Speech and Mental therapy, etc. The medical bill for his rehabilitation therapy is estimated to be over $100,000.00 (Hundred Thousand Dollars), and Jayakrishna’s medical insurance ran out of coverage on August 12th.

It is a sad thing that even in a developed nation like the United States, a patient will run out of health care insurance coverage if they are hospitalized for a long time.

We are humbled to ask for help from friends, family, and well-wishers to be a part of this miracle and help in the recovery of Jayakrishna Tottempudi.

