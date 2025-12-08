High Court Halts IAS Amrapali’s Cadre Posting

The cadre allocation dispute involving IAS officer Amrapali has taken a new turn after the Telangana High Court issued an interim stay on the CAT order that had directed her posting to the Telangana cadre through a swap arrangement with IAS officer Harikiran. The CAT had earlier ruled in her favour, allowing her transfer by exchanging cadres with Harikiran, but the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) challenged this decision before the High Court.

In its petition, the DOPT argued that such a swap was not legally valid in this case because Harikiran belongs to a reserved category. According to the department, cadre-swapping rules cannot be applied when one of the officers falls under a reserved quota, as it would violate the principles governing cadre allocation policies.

Taking note of these objections, the High Court granted an interim stay and paused the implementation of the CAT order. The bench directed Amrapali’s counsel to file a counter-affidavit addressing the DOPT’s concerns. The court has now postponed the next hearing for six weeks, keeping the matter in legal limbo until further arguments are presented.

What initially appeared to be a routine administrative issue has now evolved into an important legal contest. The case raises broader questions about how cadre allocation rules should be interpreted and whether swapping arrangements can be allowed when reserved category considerations are involved. The High Court’s eventual decision will determine whether the CAT ruling will stand or be struck down.