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Home > Movie News

Rajamouli’s Varanasi: A year to Wait

Published on April 7, 2026 by nymisha

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Rajamouli’s Varanasi: A year to Wait

SS Rajamouli is working on Varanasi, the next big-ticket film for Indian cinema. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the lead actors in this fictional mythological action drama. Rajamouli has been working on the schedules and the shoot is happening as per the plan. The film’s shoot is almost 80 percent complete and the makers announced that the film will release on April 7th, 2027. It is exactly a year left for the film’s release. Social media is filled with posts about the wait for the grand release of Varanasi.

Rajamouli will take a summer break and he is in plans to complete the entire filming of the film before August. He will closely monitor the VFX work along with the post-production work of the project. The makers will also collaborate with a Hollywood studio for an international release. A grand release plan is chalked out. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani will score the music and background score for Varanasi.

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