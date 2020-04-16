Higher hotspot districts in AP caused by Govt negligence: TDP

CM Jagan Reddy is facing multiple shocks from courts, rivals and now from the Centre. Former Minister K.S. Jawahar held the YSRCP government’s negligence responsible for the relatively increased number of red zone districts in Andhra Pradesh when compared to the country average. Over 170 out of the total 736 districts were declared as hotspot districts at the rate of one in five districts in the country while, in Andhra Pradesh, an alarming 11 out of the total 13 districts were classified as hotspots.

Jawahar accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of having wasted precious time by targeting Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu instead of taking effective measures which eventually led to the current unchecked rise in Coronavirus +ve cases. Like God’s script coming true, even CM’s favored Visakhapatnam district was named as hotspot despite the government’s all-out efforts to cover up COVID-19 cases in the proposed administrative capital.

Chandrababu Naidu wrote letters to both the Prime Minister and the AP Chief Minister while the PM implemented some of the positive suggestions contrary to CM Jagan who totally ignored Naidu’s valid points. Ignorance and half-knowledge are continuing to be the hallmarks of Jagan Reddy rule. Because of its lack of seriousness, the AP people’s health and lives are endangered now.

Mr. Jawahar asserted that Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh was talking irresponsibly about 95 per cent of the poor people wanting English medium but the Minister failed to realise that students had freedom to choose their medium of study as per the Constitution. Great personalities like Swamy Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore and Nelson Mandela advocated mother tongue as a natural and best medium for empowering a student’s pursuit of knowledge. However, YSRCP Ministers are making totally different statements.

The former minister said that the latest ridiculous statements once again proved that YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy should not have been allowed to come out of jail. Though Vijayasai has no locus standi to complain to the police on the former SEC letter to the Centre, he dared to expose his ignorance before the public.