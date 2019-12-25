Hindu Mahasabha agitation for Amaravati

The Akhilesh Bharat Hindu Mahasabha is launching a full scale agitation against the shifting of AP Capital out of the holy place of Amaravati. The Mahasabha is going to organise Direct Action protests soon against CM Jagan decision. The Mahasabha is planning to hold its protests with 20,000 of its representatives in support of Capital farmers. Amaravati is being considered as a place emotionally attached to the Hindu devotees. Already, several Swamijis pointed how blessed soil and water was brought from the Ganga, Yamuna and various rivers. Soil wasn’t brought from Parliament and all the 29 villages in Capital region. Amaravati foundation wad laid duly following the Hindu religious scriptures. This has created a deep sentiment among the Hindu organisations and Swamijis at the national level.

Amid this, Hindu Mahasabha chief Chakrapani Maharaj is coming from Ayodhya to personally lead the pro-Amaravati agitation in AP Capital. Already, the Hindu representatives began puja and bhajans with active participation of devotees from local villages at Uddandarayunipalem where AM Modi laid foundation stone for Amaravati. Day by day, religious sentiments are increasing among Amaravati sympathisers. Even dalit Christian farmers are appealing to Vijayamma to convince her son not to anger other religions devotees now.