Hindu Mahasabha calls Amaravati as South Ayodhya

Akhila Bharata Hindu Mahasabha President Chakrapani Maharaj has made serious comments against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He blamed Jagan Reddy for nursing a grudge against Amaravati just because it is a sacred place for the Hindu devotees, just like Ayodhya in the north. This is why the Chief Minister was trying to dismantle and demolish Amaravati Capital City in the name of decentralisation of development and 3 Capitals.

Maharaj asserted that Amaravati has a big history and a place of rich cultural heritage for ages. A Ram Temple similar to the one proposed at Ayodhya would be developed in Amaravati also. For the devotees, Amaravati is the South Ayodhya.

Taking part in the online webinar organised by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC, Chakrapani Maharaj expressed his organisation’s unquestioned solidarity and support to the Amaravati agitation. There were times in history when people from foreign countries came to Amaravati for cultural exchanges. CM Jagan was taking revenge against Amaravati just because it was a place highly venerated by the Hindus.

Maharaj complimented the agitating farmers for their continuing protests which completed 200 days. All support would be provided to the agitators to take their stir to a logical end.