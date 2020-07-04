With 765 new cases, Andhra’s Covid tally swells to 17,699

Andhra Pradesh reported on Saturday that 765 samples tested positive during the tests conducted in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. The latest single-day tally takes the cumulative figures of Covid-19 cases to 17,699, including cases detected among returnees from other states and foreign countries.

A comparatively low number of tests were conducted during this period. In contrast to the 38,898 tests conducted on Friday, only 24, 962 tests were conducted in the preceding 24 hours. The state has conducted 9,96,573 tests till date.

Health officials said that 311 persons were cured and discharged from different hospitals on Saturday. While 9,473 affected persons are currently being treated in the hospitals, the cumulative tally of cured persons now stands at 8,008.

The death toll over the past 24 hours climbed up significantly with 12 casualties reported from different parts of the state on Saturday. Kurnool and Srikakulam reported 3 deaths each, followed by Visakhapatnam and Chittoor (2 each), and Kadapa and Vizianagaram (1 each).

The Covid death toll in Andhra Pradesh stands at 218 as on Saturday.

Yet again, Anantapur recorded the highest single-day tally with 127 cases, followed by Kurnool (118), East Godavari (102), Kadapa (73), Krishna (70), Chittoor (67) and Guntur (60).

On Saturday too, returnees from Telangana contributed significantly to the tally of new Covid cases. Of the 32 new cases that were reported in this category, 23 were detected among Telangana returnees.

Three Covid positive samples belonged to returnees from Delhi, while 2 were from West Bengal. Till date, 2,143 domestic returnees have tested positive for Covid-19.