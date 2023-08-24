Hollywood Actors On Board For SSMB29?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will soon join together for an action-adventure film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film is said to be the next big film in Indian cinema. While fans are eagerly waiting for their collaboration, the latest news is creating immense buzz. Writer Vijayendra Prasad in his recent interview revealed that Hollywood actors are on board for this pan-world film.

If the news is to be believed Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth will be seen in SSMB29 and Bollywood media also reported that Rajamouli is also looking for more Hollywood actors. Rajamouli’s tie-up with Hollywood talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency) is creating more buzz. Besides this, there is also a buzz that the film is inspired by Lord Hanuman, which will be a trajectory of Ramayana and will be made in an African jungle backdrop. The shoot of the film will commence next year.